Who Wants to Help Save Baby Elephants and Eat at My House?

Back in September, senior editor S. Holland Murphy, staff photographer Elizabeth Lavin, and I hopped on a flight to Botswana to visit an elephant orphanage built by Debra Stevens, a Dallas art framer. Holland and Elizabeth told the incredible story in the May issue, which, if you don’t already have it, you should pick up on a magazine rack near you. I was so moved by the whole thing that I wanted to try to find a way to help.

Here’s what I came up with: I’d like to invite you to spend an intimate evening at my home with Holland, Elizabeth, and the founders of Elephant Havens, Debra and her husband, Scott Jackson. While they regale you with tales of baby elephant rescues and lion invasions, I’ll serve you South African G&Ts and a sit-down Botswanan feast. I only have room at my table for 12 subscribers, so spots will go fast. All of the proceeds from the event will go directly to Elephant Havens. (The cost of food, gin, and South African wine is my own contribution.) Get your tickets here.

What’s included for $350 per person:

6 p.m.: Sitatunga Sundowner

When the sun begins to dip behind the acacia trees in the Okavanga Delta, it is time for a safari sundowner. The now ubiquitous happy hour tradition started in the 18th century, when British officers decided to add a little pomp and circumstance (and gin) to their daily medicinal quinine consumption.

For our version, we’ll be enjoying a selection of salty snacks, from caviar to nuts, paired with G&Ts prepared with your choice of one of South Africa’s top gins. Or, if you prefer whiskey, we’ll also be serving a signature legapu cocktail (or mocktail).

As we gather around the evening fire, Debra and her husband, Scott, will share their story of how Elephant Havens came to be and provide updates on their current brood of elephant babies.

7 p.m.: Dinner Under the Baobab Tree

To be fair, in this case it’s a Texas pecan tree, but we will re-create the magic of an alfresco Botswanan dinner under the stars. Holland and Elizabeth will give you a behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to spend a week at Elephant Havens and report on what is sure to be an award-winning story. The traditional grilled braai feast will include Texas beef, authentic Boerewors sausage, Botswanan sides, and a selection of South African wines.

8:30 p.m.: Tsamaya Sentle

Peruse a selection of limited-edition signed prints by Elizabeth that will be available for purchase (with all proceeds going to Elephant Havens) and take advantage of her big-game (photo) shooting tips while enjoying coffee or an Amarula cream liqueur digestif with your coconut and cardamom cake.