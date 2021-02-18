After Suffering Storm Damage, These Dallas Nonprofits Are in Dire Need of Donations

Last week, as the storms closed in, we published a guide to helping Dallasites without shelter survive the freezing temperatures. Dozens of nonprofits in North Texas have been working around the clock to provide food, shelter, and warmth to these vulnerable individuals, and each would still benefit greatly from donations of money or supplies.

However, a handful of organizations have reached–and surpassed–a state of crisis, and they are requesting immediate attention. Domestic violence shelters have experienced flooding, burst pipes, and irreparable damage. Nonprofits that house abused and neglected children are almost out of critical goods like food and potable water. This guide will point you to immediate actions you can take to help.

Do you know of an organization in dire need of assistance to get through the next few days? Email [email protected] to add them to this guide. We will update regularly.

Genesis Women’s Shelter

Genesis Women’s Shelter provides a safe haven for women and children who are leaving abusive homes and relationships. Earlier this week, the organization had to evacuate residents for the first time in 35 years. The pipes burst in transitional housing unit Annie’s House, flooding apartments, offices, and the on-site school. Genesis is in desperate need of blankets, warm clothing, flashlights, batteries, and meals; it is also raising funds to purchase two commercial automatic generators.

Urgent Needs: Due to the road conditions, Genesis asks donors to give financially instead of dropping off items in person.

Where to Donate: Donate money here.

Jonathan’s Place

Jonathan’s Place is a local nonprofit that provides a safe, loving environment to abused and neglected children, teens, and young adults. The inclement weather and power outages forced the organization to move the children in their care to another site. Additionally, a pipe burst in the Girls Residential Therapeutic Program cottage yesterday, and the facility is now uninhabitable. Jonathan’s Place needs financial donations, food, and supplies immediately to continue caring for its residents.

Urgent Needs: Cash donations, non-perishable food, towels, blankets, battery-powered flashlights, and batteries.

Where to Donate: Donate goods at the Garland campus, 6065 Duck Creek Drive, starting this Monday. Donate money here.

The Family Place

On Wednesday, a pipe burst at The Family Place, Texas’ largest family violence agency. The shelter was housing 52 women and 71 children, all of whom have been relocated. To continue offering services to these survivors, The Family Place needs funding to cover repairs, temporary shelter, and critical supplies.

Urgent Needs: Money.

Where to Donate: Send The Family Place a direct message on Instagram to donate.

Voice of Hope Ministries

This faith-based organization helps inner-city families find the resources and develop the skills needed to overcome and break the cycle of poverty. In the storm’s aftermath, Voice of Hope is supporting these families by distributing essential items they wouldn’t otherwise be able to access, such as hot meals, groceries, baby supplies, and warm clothing.

Urgent Needs: Hot meals for those at the Nash-Davis Recreation Center warming station. The organization also needs food and beverages like warm milk, nonperishable milk, and water; baby supplies like blankets and diapers; winter clothing like gloves, hats, and earmuffs; and survival items like batteries, firewood, and space heaters. See the full list of needs here.

Where to Donate: Hot meals can be dropped off at the Nash-Davis Recreation Center, 3710 North Hampton Road. Other supplies can be dropped off at Voice of Hope, 4120 Gentry Drive. To arrange a pick-up, email [email protected]