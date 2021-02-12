How to Help Homeless Dallasites Weather the Storm This Weekend

This weekend, the temperature in North Texas will dip well below freezing, and snow and ice are almost definite. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from Saturday morning through Wednesday, declaring that “temperatures this cold will pose a serious threat to life for anyone caught outside.”

There are thousands of individuals, families, children, and pets in dire need of temporary housing and other resources to stay safe and warm, but the organizations that serve them are about to be stretched thin.

Many have lower budgets this year due to canceled fundraisers and financial hardships during the pandemic; social distancing protocols have also limited capacities at local shelters. There are many ways to help. Donate blankets, coats, gloves, shoes, and other supplies to organizations that will distribute them. Drop off food, personal hygiene supplies, household goods, and other essentials so that shelters and food pantries can stay stocked. Most importantly, offer financial support so that these organizations can continue to provide critical services without interruption.

Where to Donate Money

WFFA predicts that many local organizations don’t have the financial resources they need to weather this storm. Here is a fairly comprehensive list of groups that you can support as they serve the unsheltered, domestic violence survivors, and other Dallasites in crisis.

You can also donate to five local organizations that have banded together to fund temporary housing in hotels and motels: Austin Street Center, The Stewpot, Union Gospel Mission, Oak Lawn United Methodist Church, and OurCalling. OurCalling also has an app that can be used to alert the organization if you see a homeless individual this weekend, and a member of their team will be dispatched to help find them shelter. Download the app here.

Finally, consider donating to a GoFundMe started by an East Dallas vintage shop, Eastside Gems. The shop’s owners are coordinating an effort to secure hotel rooms for individuals without shelter in their neighborhood.

Where to Donate Blankets and Linens

Austin Street Center: Queen-sized sheets.

Brighter Tomorrows: New large blankets.

Dallas Life: Bedding and linens.

Genesis Women’s Shelter: New blankets.

Hope’s Door New Beginnings: New bath towels and washcloths, pillows, sheets, and more.

Interfaith Family Services: Mattress pads and full-size bedding.

Mosaic Services: Accepting donations via an Amazon Wish List for household goods, bedding, and linens.

SPCA of Texas: Blankets and towels.

The Bridge: New fleece blankets.

The Family Place: New Twin XL sheets and crib sheets.

Where to Donate Coats, Clothing, and Shoes

Austin Street Center: Men’s belts, 3XL-5XL men’s clothing, large and extra-large underwear for men and women, and shoes for men and women.

Brighter Tomorrows: New socks and new coats.

Dallas Life: Clothing for men, women, and children.

Genesis Women’s Shelter: New coats, warm hats, and gloves for women and children, as well as clothing for infants and toddlers and bras and shoes for women.

Hope’s Door New Beginnings Center: New pajamas and nightgowns, underwear, sweatpants, sneakers, and other items.

Interfaith Family Services: Women’s and men’s casual clothing and business attire.

Mosaic Services: Socks, via Amazon Wish List.

Rainbow Days: Gloves and socks for children, via Amazon Wish List.

Shared Housing Center, Inc.: Coats, gloves, and caps for kids and adults.

The Bridge: New underwear and socks, or gently used athletic shorts and flip flops.

Where to Donate Other Goods (Cleaning Supplies, Household Goods, Etc.)

Austin Street Center: Antibacterial wipes, hand soap, queen-sized air mattresses.

Bed Start: Furniture, dinnerware, utensils, appliances, and other household goods.

Brighter Tomorrows: Toilet paper, paper towels, towels, cleaning supplies, and trash bags.

Dallas Life: Bars of soap, body lotion, body powder, shampoo, conditioner, Vaseline, and plastic coat hangers.

Exodus Ministries: Household goods and cleaning supplies like dish sponges, soap, toilet paper, and paper towels.

Family Gateway: Household goods, via Amazon Wish List.

Genesis Women’s Shelter: Sanitizer, cloth masks, gloves, and other PPE.

Hope’s Door New Beginnings Center: Paper products, cleaning products, personal care products, bibs, pacifiers, and other supplies.

Interfaith Family Services: Cleaning products, household goods, and other supplies.

Mosaic Services: Household goods, PPE like masks and gloves, personal hygiene products, and other supplies, via Amazon Wish List.

Rainbow Days: Sanitizer, school supplies, and other items for children, via Amazon Wish List.

SPCA of Texas: Dog and cat treats, toys, equipment for special needs, and other pet supplies.

The Bridge: Pots and pans, dog treats, and dog toys.

The Family Place: Toiletries.

Where to Donate Food

Genesis Women’s Shelter: Nonperishable snacks and baby food.

Interfaith Family Services: Canned foods, nonperishables, pantry staples, and more.

Mosaic Services: Grocery donations, via Amazon Wish List.

The Family Place: Canned food, baby food, and formula.

Hope’s Door New Beginnings Center: Baby food and formula.

The Stewpot: Larger-scale donations from small businesses, restaurants, hotels, and other companies. Volunteers can also sign up to fill Ziploc bags with basic necessities like water, cereal bars, canned foods, and snacks, then drop them off for The Stewpot to distribute.

The North Texas Food Bank: Nonperishables and canned foods; donate in person or via Amazon Wish List.