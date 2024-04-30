Nominations Open: D CEO’s 2024 Corporate Counsel Awards

For 15 years, D CEO has honored outstanding in-house attorneys across the North Texas region. We are gearing up to do so again—but we need your help. Nominations are now open, with a deadline of May 23.

The nomination form will take just a few minutes to complete. We will then send the nominee a quick Q&A to collect additional information. (Nominator names will not be disclosed.)

All finalists will be recognized in the October issue of D CEO; winners will be revealed at an awards event in the fall.

Here are the categories for 2024:

Outstanding General Counsel or Chief Legal Officer—Solo

Outstanding General Counsel or Chief Legal Officer—Small Legal Department (managing one to five attorneys)

Outstanding General Counsel or Chief Legal Officer—Midsize Legal Department (managing six to nine attorneys)

Outstanding General Counsel or Chief Legal Officer—Large Legal Department (managing more than 10 attorneys)

Outstanding Deputy General Counsel or Associate General—Small Legal Department (two to five attorneys)

Outstanding Deputy General Counsel or Associate General—Midsize Legal Department (six to nine attorneys)

Outstanding Deputy General Counsel or Associate General—Midsize Legal Department (more than 10 attorneys)

Outstanding In-House Counsel

Outstanding Up-and-Comer (Maximum five years of experience as of May 2024)

Champion of Diversity Award

Outstanding Community Service

Legacy Award

To make a nomination, click here. For more details on D CEO’s Corporate Counsel Awards program, including answers to FAQs and a list of last year’s finalists, click here. Nominations are due by May 23, and all entries must be made online.