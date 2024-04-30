Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Apr 30, 2024
77° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Business

Nominations Open: D CEO’s 2024 Corporate Counsel Awards

The annual recognition program honors top in-house attorneys in Dallas-Fort Worth, from outstanding up-and-comer to outstanding general counsel.
By |
Image

For 15 years, D CEO has honored outstanding in-house attorneys across the North Texas region. We are gearing up to do so again—but we need your help. Nominations are now open, with a deadline of May 23.

The nomination form will take just a few minutes to complete. We will then send the nominee a quick Q&A to collect additional information. (Nominator names will not be disclosed.)

All finalists will be recognized in the October issue of D CEO; winners will be revealed at an awards event in the fall.

Here are the categories for 2024:

Outstanding General Counsel or Chief Legal Officer—Solo

Outstanding General Counsel or Chief Legal Officer—Small Legal Department (managing one to five attorneys)

Outstanding General Counsel or Chief Legal Officer—Midsize Legal Department (managing six to nine attorneys)

Outstanding General Counsel or Chief Legal Officer—Large Legal Department (managing more than 10 attorneys)

Outstanding Deputy General Counsel or Associate General—Small Legal Department (two to five attorneys)

Outstanding Deputy General Counsel or Associate General—Midsize Legal Department (six to nine attorneys)

Outstanding Deputy General Counsel or Associate General—Midsize Legal Department (more than 10 attorneys)

Outstanding In-House Counsel

Outstanding Up-and-Comer (Maximum five years of experience as of May 2024)

Champion of Diversity Award

Outstanding Community Service

Legacy Award

To make a nomination, click here. For more details on D CEO’s Corporate Counsel Awards program, including answers to FAQs and a list of last year’s finalists, click here. Nominations are due by May 23, and all entries must be made online.

Author

Layten Praytor

Layten Praytor

View Profile

Related Articles

Image
Golf

Byron Nelson Leadership Provides Details on New Sponsorship, Charitable Giving, More

With a new, 10-year title sponsorship deal in place with global holding firm CJ Group, Byron Nelson leaders are looking to build on charitable giving and continue to increase economic impact.
By
Image
Business

Charting New Paths: How DFW Financial Executives Navigate Challenging Markets

Local financial executives share how they empower employees to think like entrepreneurs to navigate the headwinds of a turbulent market.
By
Image
Sports News

Greg Bibb Pulls Back the Curtain on Dallas Wings Relocation From Arlington to Dallas

The Wings are set to receive $19 million in incentives over the next 15 years; additionally, Bibb expects the team to earn at least $1.5 million in additional ticket revenue per season thanks to the relocation.
By
Advertisement