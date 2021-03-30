Texas Trees Foundation Is Giving Away 500 Trees to Some Dallas Residents  

The Texas Trees Foundation is an environmental nonprofit that supplies Texans with the resources to help with the “greening of North Texas” and to secure a future of clean air. (And also conducts first-of-their kind studies about our region’s tree canopy and has the ambitious goal of transforming one of Dallas’ most important neighborhoods, the Southwestern Medical District, into something altogether new.)

The foundation’s NeighborWoods program helps individuals and organizations put down roots in their communities by planting trees. The initiative increases the overall tree canopy in areas where trees and vegetation are scarce, which improves air quality, absorbs rainwater runoff, beautifies public spaces, and provides shaded areas for recreational use.

On April 10, the NeighborWoods program is focusing on adding trees to neighborhoods near schools that lack greenery. To do so, the foundation is supplying nearby residents with free trees. Recipients must live up to one mile away from four Dallas school campuses: Anson Jones Elementary, Leila P. Cowart Elementary, Mockingbird Elementary, and Esperanza “Hope” Medrano Elementary. The trees must be planted in the right-of-way in front of the residents’ homes.

The Texas Trees Foundation is also partnering with the four elementary schools to further its Cool School Neighborhood Parks initiative. These schools were categorized as “park-desert areas,” meaning that these neighborhoods don’t have access to a park within a 20-minute walk. The foundation is working with these schools to create such an amenity. Each campus will receive playground equipment, walking trails, benches, and 40 to 100 additional trees.

If you’re worried about proper care or where to plant your new tree, the Texas Trees Foundation will do all the heavy lifting for you–no green thumb required. A member of the Foundation team will deliver your tree and check to make sure that there are no electric, sewer, or gas lines that could be affected by roots. They will then mark the recommended locations and provide information about the appropriate tree size for your front yard. Finally, the team member will provide information about how to plant, water, and maintain your new tree.

Join in the tree-planting fun by applying on Texas Trees Foundation’s website. Registration must be submitted before April 10. If you don’t live near the selected schools but want to get involved, click here to stay up-to-date on future volunteer opportunities.