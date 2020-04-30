Our Mother’s Day Guide Looks a Little Different This Year

Each year, D Magazine has the privilege of helping our readers celebrate Mother’s Day. Our dining guides showcase the best brunch options in town, while our gift guides feature locally-sourced products that Mom is sure to love. You support neighborhood businesses and make your mother feel special. Win/win. In past years, we’ve even rounded up family-friendly events, creative classes, and outdoor activities.

This year, though, we’re faced with unprecedented challenges. Texas is slowly reopening, but many of us aren’t ready to return to normalcy. Shopping for Mother’s Day gifts feels daunting. Going out to eat requires careful consideration. Simply paying family members a visit poses risks.

Even so, mothers deserve to be celebrated, and we want their loved ones to stay safe as they do so.

That’s why our 2020 Mother’s Day Guide was reimagined with you, the reader, in mind. You’ll find dozens of gifts from stores with curbside pick-up and local delivery. We determined which florists still deliver, and which bakeries can bring sweet treats straight to her door. We threw in a few Mother’s Day cards and specified which stores offer gift wrap. Most importantly, we curated a list of to-go brunch options, cocktail kits, and more, so you can toast to Mom from home. Cheers to that!

View our 2020 Mother’s Day Guide here.

A special thank you to our Mother’s Day Gift Guide sponsor, Mozart Chocolate Liqueur.