Dallas City Council Members React to the Death of Carolyn Davis

Reaction to the death of former Councilwoman Carolyn Davis is trickling in via social media today. Police say she died after being struck by a suspected drunken driver who drifted over the median in Oak Cliff last night. We’ve also reached out to all current Dallas City Council members and will update this post as more statements come in. Here’s what we have so far:

Councilman Adam Bazaldua, of District 7 in South Dallas:

Councilwoman Paula Blackmon, of District 9 in East Dallas (via Facebook):

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Davis family and our D7 neighbors who have lost an advocate and champion. I’ve worked with Carolyn since 2006 on many civic projects and during her time on council. Her daughter and family are in my prayers.”

Councilman Omar Narvaez, of District 4 in West Dallas (via Facebook):

“My heart is heavy this morning. Last night former Councilmember Carolyn Davis was killed by a drunk driver in a car accident. Her daughter was also in the car and was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Ms. Davis was always very kind to me personally, open to listening to all sides of an issue, and was known for serving her constituents with her huge heart. She was a daughter of Dallas and over the years I was honored to eventually be able to call her friend.

May she rest In peace.”

Councilman Chad West, of District 1 in Oak Cliff:

Councilman Adam McGough, of District 10 in North Dallas (via Facebook):

“I worked with this woman for a lot of years as she battled for #D7 and the community. My heart hurts for all those impacted by this tragedy.

#LoveYourNeighbor”

Mayor Eric Johnson (via email):

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of former councilwoman Carolyn Davis. I want to express my sincerest condolences to the Davis family and will keep them in prayer during this difficult time.”

Philip Kingston, former Councilman in Uptown and downtown: