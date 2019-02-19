Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

Local News

A Sneak Preview of How Today’s VisitDallas Council Meeting May Go

Do we have some clues about how this will go today?

By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner February 19, 2019 12:44 pm

In Leading Off this morning, Tim noted that VisitDallas will finally face the City Council after a disastrous audit found that the city has no earthly idea about whether the $30 million it annually delivers to the tourism agency is being spent wisely. The audit found that VisitDallas spent just shy of $150 million in hotel occupancy taxes over a five year period ending in 2017. Except it’s not just hotel occupancy taxes—VisitDallas takes other public monies it earns through its Public Improvement District and commingles it with the taxes. That is against state law, which requires nonprofits to keep those things in separate accounts.

Tim had a nice breakdown in January about all the problems the audit uncovered, including expenses that sailed well above its own policies, maintaining unreliable performance reports, and slacking on the money it is contractually obligated to reinvest in our aging convention center. The agency has also lent hundreds of thousands of dollars against the performance raises of its $700,000-a-year CEO Phillip Jones. Nonprofits are only supposed to loan money to its executives if it’s for a purpose related to the operations of said nonprofit; Jones has said he was using the loaned money to help pay for medical treatment for his son’s Lyme disease. That about catches you up.

Today, the Council will be briefed on all the corrective actions that VisitDallas is promising. Like setting up a separate bank account for the public funds, per state law. And having a third party analyze performance metrics against their spending. And making annual payments for improvements to the convention center. And some other things. VisitDallas’ contract is up with the city in 2020.

But the damage may be done. I point you to this statement from Councilman and mayoral candidate Scott Griggs.


The meeting is at 2 p.m. today. You can stream it here.

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Dining

Dining

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments

  • Shakin’ In My Boots

    Serious question, not trying to be cheeky: What does tourism do for Dallas? The Morning News called it a “major part” of the city’s economy the other day (https://www.dallasnews.com/opinion/editorials/2019/02/18/dallas-spends-30-million-year-tourism-agency-no-idea-money-spent) but is there any evidence of that being true? Dallas has got its charms, but our biggest tourist attractions are like an X on the street by Dealey Plaza and a football team that plays in Arlington. Who’s really coming here? Conventions? What does that do for the people that live here? In other words, why spend $30 million encouraging tourism at all, even if we can break with tradition and get something resembling a competent visitors bureau in place of Visit Dallas?
    I’ll hang up and listen.

    • Poetaster Dallas

      $30 million is not the total income they receive. Their income from hotel taxes from 2012 to 2019 has increased by 69% bringing into question if this increase in said agency has resulted in equally increased results. Then there is the question of whether being on the board of other tourism agencies (VisitDFW) makes focusing primarily on Dallas a conflict of the two bodies.

    • Greg Brown

      Born and raised in Dallas and live here now. A couple of years ago, we spent a “staycation” a the Belmont Hotel over Thanksgiving. We ran out of things to do in a day and a half. Yes, Dallas has all of the amenities–Museums, Restaurants, Music Venues, etc. But how are any of these any different or better than anything else in the United States? Answer: Not much.

      OK, Fine. Dallas is boring. But what about all of the great activities within a 50 mile radius of Dallas? Answer: Amusement park, flat farmland, and another City that actually has some Western Culture. Dallas has almost nothing that any other Midwestern city (Yes, we are a Midwestern city) doesn’t already have, if not a little better.

      Dallas is a great city to live, but I wouldn’t want to visit there.