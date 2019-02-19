Leading Off (2/19/19)

Phillip Jones and VisitDallas Face Day of Reckoning. He and his crew will appear today before the Council’s Government Performance and Financial Management Committee, which is chaired by Jennifer Gates, who is also the vice chair of the VisitDallas board. They’ll be talking about all this stuff. Get your popcorn ready.

Tony Romo Will Play in the Byron Nelson. He got himself a sponsor’s exemption to play in the tournament, which runs May 9-12. This development also might call for some popcorn.

The Grape Kills Brunch. This weekend will be the last brunch at the venerable 50-year-old restaurant. No need for popcorn.

Uptown Thieves Snatch Electronics out of People’s Hands. Keep your head on a swivel, people. Bad guys are doing bad stuff.