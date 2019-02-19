Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Leading Off (2/19/19)

It's raining. And we won't break 40 today. Bundle up, buttercup.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner February 19, 2019 6:37 am

Phillip Jones and VisitDallas Face Day of Reckoning. He and his crew will appear today before the Council’s Government Performance and Financial Management Committee, which is chaired by Jennifer Gates, who is also the vice chair of the VisitDallas board. They’ll be talking about all this stuff. Get your popcorn ready.

Tony Romo Will Play in the Byron Nelson. He got himself a sponsor’s exemption to play in the tournament, which runs May 9-12. This development also might call for some popcorn.

The Grape Kills Brunch. This weekend will be the last brunch at the venerable 50-year-old restaurant. No need for popcorn.

Uptown Thieves Snatch Electronics out of People’s Hands. Keep your head on a swivel, people. Bad guys are doing bad stuff

Comments

  • JamieT
  • Poetaster Dallas

    A JONES FOR DALLAS
    Dallas is the place to see? City of contradiction,
    “Projects” abound all around creating urban fiction.
    But hiding in those balance sheets, a BIG affixation
    To ignore these matters fiscal, it’s our sad addiction.

    Veins of roadways, ugly scars, showing damage done
    By budgets lacking fiscal backing, or that’s how it’s spun.
    Doesn’t every user have a story, a strange explanation
    For staying on the juice that keeps them up at number one?

    It’s never a problem until things get out of whack
    And questions about performance are seen as an attack.
    But experts will tell you if there’s 69% more jack
    A corresponding increase occurs in one’s gimcrack.

    People come, people go, gotta see the city
    Money in, money out, feeding the committee
    Needing more of the drug to make us look pretty
    Users never see their illness, isn’t it a pity?