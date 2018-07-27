Podcast: Real Housewives of Dallas Star LeeAnne Locken

We have this thing at D Magazine called the Brown Bag Lunch Series, where we invite someone up to the office during the lunch hour to be interviewed or share some thoughts with our entire company. Yesterday LeeAnne Locken was kind enough to subject herself to my queries. We had some good laughs, and we even learned a little bit: about why you should never go swimming in the ocean after a breast reduction surgery, about what role alcohol plays in the filming of Real Housewives, and about LeeAnne’s underwear. Have a listen: