A Guide to the COVID-19 Vaccine in North Texas

Dallas County has administered more than 400,000 COVID-19 vaccines so far, and Texas has given nearly 3 million people at least one dose. Almost 1 million have been fully vaccinated, but one in five Texans are still hesitant to receive the vaccine, which is around 95 percent effective at preventing the disease. To combat vaccine hesitancy, the state has launched a $2.3 million campaign to encourage Texans to get vaccinated.

Currently, only those in groups 1A and 1B are eligible to sign up for the vaccine. Still, health authorities encourage everyone to register now to help understand how many vaccines need to be distributed. Read on to learn where you can register, where they are currently distributing the vaccine, vaccine efficacy, and what to know once you have been vaccinated.

Eligibility:

Texans in 1A (frontline healthcare workers and those living in long term care facilities) were the first to be eligible, but those in 1B are also now eligible to receive the vaccine. That includes anyone over 65 or anyone over 16 with a health condition that puts one at risk of COVID-19. More detail on eligibility can be found here. Some educators and childcare professionals are now eligible (they can register through CVS below), but the county is only vaccinating with 17 FEMA-designated ZIP codes. Those were identified based on vulnerability. Teachers in those ZIP codes can register with the county in the links presented in the section below; 1A and 1B members can as well.

Not eligible but still want the vaccine? Consider volunteering at Fair Park; you become eligible for any extra doses after working at least 15 hours. Learn more about that opportunity here.

Registration:

After some infighting between Dallas County and the City of Dallas, both entities have vaccination locations. Hospitals and pharmacies are also registering people for the vaccine. UT Southwestern and Baylor University Medical Center are contacting eligible patients, but the public can register in various locations.

Pharmacies, too, are now vaccinating eligible patients.

Click below to register for a vaccine:

Dallas County and city of Dallas: Register online or call 855-466-8639.

City of Garland: Register online or call 972-205-3900

Tarrant County: Register online or call 817-248-6299

Collin County: Register online.

Denton County: Register online or call 940-349-2585

Albertsons: Check availability online.

CVS: Vaccines are on the way to some locations, so check the CVS website.

H-E-B Pharmacy: Schedule appointments online as vaccines become available.

Kroger: Check availability online.

Tom Thumb: Check availability online.

Walgreens: Vaccines are on the way to some locations, so check the Walgreens website.

Walmart: Schedule appointments online as vaccines become available.

Locations:

The state has a handy interactive map to help find vaccination hubs all over the state, including several hubs in North Texas. According to the state’s latest allotment guide, there are five entities in the city of Dallas that have received vaccines, including Baylor University Medical Center, the City of Dallas, Dallas County, Parkland Hospital, and UT Southwestern Medical Center. For the week of March 1, only Baylor, the City of Dallas, Dallas County, Parkland, and UTSW, received 25,890 doses.

The federal government is also standing up three vaccination locations statewide, including AT&T Stadium in Arlington and Fair Park in South Dallas, which are now up and running. The three sites are supposed to administer 10,000 doses a day. You can see how many doses the federal government has allotted to the state here. The registration for the federal sites can also be done through Dallas County and City of Dallas. You can join the waitlist for the federal site, but only residents in 1A or 1B and teachers from 17 ZIP underserved ZIP codes are eligible. Those ZIP codes are: 75042, 75061, 75150, 75210, 75211, 75212, 75215, 75216, 75217, 75220, 75224, 75227, 75228, 75231, 75237, 75241, 75243.

Providers and patients alike are wondering if their primary care physician will be part of the vaccination effort. So far, many community physicians are in the dark as to if and when they will receive doses to administer to their patients, according to Dr. Jim Walton, president and CEO of Genesis Physicians Group.

Vaccines:

There are currently two approved vaccines being administered in the United States, the Moderna and Pfizer versions, which use the mRNA of the virus to help our immune systems build up antibodies without injecting a small amount of the vaccine into the body. They are 95 percent effective in preventing symptoms of COVID-19, but more data is needed to determine if one can still spread COVID-19 once they have been vaccinated. For both vaccines, it takes two to three weeks for the body to develop the antibodies to prevent symptoms.

The Pfizer version requires two doses three weeks apart, and the Moderna requires two doses four weeks apart. In both cases, the first dose has little to no impact, but the second dose has caused varying degrees of fever and body aches that usually dissipate after 24 hours.

Three more vaccines are on the way, including a Johnson & Johnson version that only requires one shot, a game-changer for public health authorities who say the two doses are an obstacle to herd immunity.

I’m vaccinated. What’s next?

Even though the vaccines effectively prevent symptoms within weeks, the CDC recommends that vaccinated individuals continue masking and social distancing because there isn’t enough data about whether they can still spread the virus. In addition, there isn’t enough data about how the virus will react to real-world conditions. With several variants of the virus making an appearance in the United States and some demonstrating resistance to existing vaccines, precautions need to be taken until the population achieves herd immunity and scientists better understand how the vaccines will protect from these variants.