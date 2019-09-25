It’s Official: Olive Street Near AAC Is Now Nowitzki Way

Dirk Nowitzki has his own street. The City Council returned from its lunch recess this afternoon, and voted unanimously to rename part of Olive Street, between North Field Street and Victory Avenue, Nowitzki Way. There will be a public hearing, but Council pushed it through without issue. There will be no cost to the city, and it also received unanimous support from the Subdivision Review Committee and the City Plan Commission.

The sign denoting Councilman Adam Medrano’s plan popped up near American Airlines Center in May, not long after we thought we’d come up with the idea on our award-winning podcast EarBurner, during an episode with then mayoral candidate Miguel Solis. No dice. Medrano had been poking around the idea himself for about a year.

He, Council member Omar Narvaez, and former Council member Scott Griggs sent in a memo back on April 30, about three weeks after Dirk wrapped up his career. We’ll update here when the deed is done. Jason Terry accepted the award on Dirk’s behalf.

Update: