Friday, April 26, 2024 Apr 26, 2024
72° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Local News

Leading Off (4/26/24)

Are you ready for a rainy weekend? I hope you are.
By |

Roosevelt High Students Shot Off-Campus, School Closed. Dallas ISD says it discovered a “credible threat” directed at Roosevelt High School in Cedar Crest and closed the school for the day. Two high school football players were shot and hospitalized following a drive-by shooting near the Cedar Crest Golf Course yesterday evening. They were riding home with the team’s coach when a car pulled up next to them and started shooting. One player was shot in the arm and the other was hit in the neck, but both are stable and expected to recover.

Tarrant County Commissioner Calls for Federal Investigation Into Jail Deaths. Two people have died following medical emergencies over the last four days while in custody at the Tarrant County Jail, in Fort Worth. Sheriff Bill Waybourn calls the incidents “horrific” while Commissioner Alisa Simmons has asked the U.S. Department of Justice to launch an investigation into conditions at the jail. A 31-year-old man died in a medical facility after being sprayed with pepper spray during a fight with a detention officer. A 42-year-old was found unresponsive in his cell on April 18.

Rain Is Coming This Weekend. Meteorologists expect as much as three inches of rain this weekend, beginning this afternoon. Hail, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes are all in the cards, so keep your eyes on the forecast.

Author

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

View Profile
Matt Goodman is the online editorial director for D Magazine. He's written about a surgeon who killed, a man who…

Related Articles

Image
Local News

Mayor Eric Johnson’s Revisionist History

In February, several of the mayor's colleagues cited the fractured relationship between City Manager T.C. Broadnax and Johnson as a reason for the city's chief executive to resign. The mayor is now peddling a different narrative.
By
Local News

Leading Off (4/25/24)

Do you like rain? I hope you like rain.
By
Image
Local News

Poll: Dallas Is Asking Voters for $1.25 Billion. How Do You Feel About It?

The city is asking voters to approve 10 bond propositions that will address a slate of 800 projects. We want to know what you think.
By
Advertisement