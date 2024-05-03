Very Few Dallas Voters Will Weigh In on a $1.25 Billion Package This Weekend

Saturday is the last opportunity for Dallas voters to weigh in on the 10 propositions that comprise the $1.25 billion bond package. Very few have taken advantage of this opportunity.

According to Dallas County Elections, the city has 666,742 voters who are eligible to vote in tomorrow’s election. Early voting started on April 22 and ended Tuesday. Of those registered voters, 18,973 have voted—2.84 percent.

Depending on where you live, your ballot may present three Dallas Central Appraisal Board seats and Dallas ISD and Dallas College board seats. But the big one is the bond.

Dallas’ May ballot presents 10 bond propositions worth $1.25 billion for streets, flood control, libraries, parks, and more. Potholes, the lack of nearby parks, the new library a neighborhood wishes it had, and even whether your road floods during storms are just some of the things that this election could impact.

Read our guide to the bond for more details on each proposition. (After you do so, consider taking our brief poll.)

The county will have 442 polling locations Saturday, all open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you were planning to vote with a mail-in ballot, you’ll need to have it postmarked by 7 p.m. Saturday.

Texas voters need a photo ID to cast a ballot: a state driver’s license or identification card, a state handgun license, a U.S. passport, a U.S. citizenship certification, or a U.S. military ID. Voters without photo ID who can show they can’t reasonably get one can submit other forms of identification, along with a “Reasonable Impediment Declaration” form, when they vote.

Curbside voting is available for people who cannot enter the building of their preferred polling place. Signage shows how to request an election worker to come to your car. Individuals who are sick and cannot vote in person may be able to apply for a late ballot, provided they can meet the requirements.

It’s entirely possible that more people will head to the polls on Saturday and improve the ratio of registered voters to ballots cast. But if not, where $1.25 billion goes will depend on less than 5 percent—maybe even 4 percent—of Dallas voters.