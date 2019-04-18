Politics & Government
EarBurner Podcast: Miguel Solis Wants to Be the Mayor of Dallas
This is the seventh in our "10 Questions for 2019" series.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner April 18, 2019 9:01 am
By now you should know the drill. We are doing a podcast with each of the nine mayoral candidates — except Eric Johnson. Today we bring you Miguel Solis. Which street in Dallas would he rename for Dirk? Is he too young to be the mayor? These and other questions are answered in this podcast. Use the player below, or subscribe via the Apple podcast app or Spotify. You’re welcome.
