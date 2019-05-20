Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
09 April 2019, US, Dallas: Basketball: NBA; Main Round; 81st Matchday; Dallas Mavericks - Phoenix Suns at Amercian Airlines Center. Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki. Photo: Philipp Hülsmann [Photo via Newscom]

Sports & Leisure

Olive Street to Be Renamed Nowitzki Way

Next up: the statue!

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner May 20, 2019 2:33 pm

An alert FrontBurnervian sends along the below photo of a sign giving notice that Olive Street near the AAC is about to change. I got pretty excited because naming a street for Dirk was an idea that I thought had been birthed on our podcast with Miguel Solis. The Athletic even ran with it. But, alas, we can’t claim credit. This was Councilman Adam Medrano’s baby. He tells me that he’s been working on this for about a year. First he had to make sure both Mark Cuban and Dirk were cool with it. There were other details to work out. But now it looks like a done deal. I mean, who would possibly oppose the change? Medrano says it will come up for a vote before City Council in about four months.

UPDATE (2:40) Matt Goodman got some more details. The approval timeline goes: Subdivision Review Committee of the City Plan Commission hearing, 6/6/19; City Plan Commission hearing, 8/12/19 (tentative date); City Council hearing, 09/25/19 (tentative date). And here’s the memo applying for the change; it was signed by not just Medrano but Scott Griggs and Omar Narvaez, too, because it takes three council members to initiate such a change.

Tags:

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Dining

Dining

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments