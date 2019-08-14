Pastor T.D. Jakes Embraces His New Designation as ‘The Drip’

Thanks to the vagaries of the Google, I happened upon a post today on MadameNoire about T.D. Jake’s fashion sense. Apparently, the Potter’s House bishop first went viral last summer with a Versace polo.

We all remember the moment when Bishop T.D. Jakes stepped into his full Migos glory after he wore a bright-colored Versace polo shirt last summer. The photo went viral after radio host Charlamagne Tha God dubbed the famous pastor Bishop “The Drip” Jakes, therefore opening the gates of heaven to bestow upon us a multitude of Black Twitter’s reactions. The nickname served as a double entendre referring to his fashion, and the initials of his first and middle name.

At first Jakes took “The Drip” designation as derogatory, as did I. It sounds like you’re a sweaty and/or weak and ineffectual person. In fact, the term is credited to Jersey City ca. 2014 in reference to an enormous amount of swag. (Urban Dictionary’s use in a sentence: “When your bling is iced out but that shit melting from all your hot bars, you got the drip.”)

So as of yesterday, Jakes embraced the term.

Can’t stop, won’t stop the drip.