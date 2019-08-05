Leading Off (8/5/19)

El Paso Shooter Had No Tie To El Paso. And no contacts there. He was of Collin County. The News is blowing out the coverage today. Another tragic, infuriating weekend in America.

Anime Has Its #MeToo Moment. Sharon Grigsby reports it well.

The Mayor Will Take His Time on City Appointments. He says so in a commentary this morning.

Former Dallas County GOP Chair Missy Shorey Died of Sleep Aids, Alcohol. If you missed this Friday afternoon.