Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 22

We’re back downtown this week after a quick jaunt east to Lower Greenville. The below scene is near Ervay and Federal streets and is a prime example of something you wouldn’t see in the downtown of a city like Chicago or New York. Could scaffolding work? Or maybe just move the equipment? Who is more important, the people walking or the people building? If you notice, the area across the street from the construction site is also partially blocked off, making this whole scene a lot of fun to maneuver. Thanks to Noted Walker Zac Crain for the eagle eye. We’ll see you next Friday with another one of these, because of course we will.

