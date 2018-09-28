Eve Hill-Agnus Wins Two Association of Food Journalists Awards

It’s not up on their website yet, but last night the Association of Food Journalists awarded our own dining critic, Eve Hill-Agnus, with two food writing awards: first place for Best Non-Newspaper Food Feature for “Taste of Japan in Dallas,” and second place for “Best Magazine Food Coverage” for her overall work.

Over the past year she created “A Guide to Korean Food in Dallas,” did an updated ranking of Dallas’ top steakhouses (which led to a controversial and insightful essay about misogyny and meat), and lent her Parisienne insights to reviews of the revamped French Room and newcomer Bullion. She ate a lot and shared a little (a macaron here, some leftover pasta there). And she’s always left me hungry for more. Congratulations, Eve.