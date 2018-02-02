Commercial Real Estate
Finalists Announced: D CEO’s 2018 Commercial Real Estate Awards
A total of 52 finalists are being honored in categories for outstanding projects, deals, and industry players.
D CEO magazine has announced the finalists for its 2018 Commercial Real Estate Awards program, which honors outstanding projects, deals, and industry players. Last year was an outstanding one for real estate activity in DFW—and the number and caliber of nominations submitted to the publication reflected that.
The competition was especially fierce but, in the end, 52 finalists were selected for recognition in 16 categories. Winners will be revealed at a March 28 awards gala and featured in the April issue of D CEO.
Here’s a list (alphabetically, by last name) of those who will be recognized in this year’s program. Be watching D CEO Real Estate for profiles of the winners after our awards celebration next month. (Click here to see a photo gallery from last year’s Commercial Real Estate Awards program.)
INDIVIDUALS & COMPANIES
Pioneer Award Honoree:
Roger Staubach, JLL
Broker of the Year:
David Davidson Jr. and Edward Bogel, Davidson Bogel Real Estate
Phil Puckett, CBRE
Terry Syler, The Retail Connection
Developer of the Year:
Lucy Billingsley, Billingsley Co.
Toby Grove, KDC
Sam Ware, Dreien Opportunity Partners
Excellence in Design/the Built Environment:
Jerry Merriman, Merriman Anderson/Architects Inc.
Dan Noble, HKS Architects
Cindy Simpson & Steven Upchurch, Gensler
Real Estate Executive of the Year:
Robert Shibuya, Mohr Partners Inc.
Jeff Turner, Duke Realty
Paul Wittorf, Transwestern
DEALS & PROJECTS
Best Commercial Property Sale:
2828 Haskell Ave.
FedEx Office Headquarters at Legacy West
Lake Vista Office Center
Varsity Brands/BSN Sports
Best Community Impact:
Dallas Arboretum’s A Tasteful Place
Factory Six03
Forest Theater
The Statler
Best Hospitality Project:
Cambria Tower Petroleum Dallas
Lifestyle Hotel Campus at Frisco Station
Virgin Hotel
Best Industrial Lease:
S&S Activewear at 35 / 820 at Mercantile Center
Wayfair at 2820 N. Interstate 35 East in Lancaster
Best Industrial Project:
35 / 820 at Mercantile Center
35 Eagle Phase II
Southlink Logistics Center
Westridge Industrial Park
Best Mixed-Use Project:
The Campus at Legacy West
Grandscape
Trammell Crow Center Redevelopment
Best Office Project:
Brinker International Headquarters
Fourteen555
Granite Place at Southlake Town Square
HALL Park Building 17
Pioneer Natural Resources Headquarters
Best Office Lease:
Akin Gump at The Union
Comerica Bank at Comerica Bank Tower
Nationstar Mortgage at Lake Vista Office Center
NTT Data at The Campus at Legacy West
NTT Data at One Legacy West
Best Public-Private Partnership:
Butler Brothers Project
Delta Hotels by Marriott Dallas Allen and Watters Creek Convention Center
The Statler
Best Redevelopment or Renovation:
The Centrum
Corrigan Tower/1900 Pacific
Factory Six03
Trammell Crow Center Redevelopment
Best Retail Deal:
High Point Crossing
Target at Preston Center
