Finalists Announced: D CEO’s 2018 Commercial Real Estate Awards

D CEO magazine has announced the finalists for its 2018 Commercial Real Estate Awards program, which honors outstanding projects, deals, and industry players. Last year was an outstanding one for real estate activity in DFW—and the number and caliber of nominations submitted to the publication reflected that.

The competition was especially fierce but, in the end, 52 finalists were selected for recognition in 16 categories. Winners will be revealed at a March 28 awards gala and featured in the April issue of D CEO.

Here’s a list (alphabetically, by last name) of those who will be recognized in this year’s program. Be watching D CEO Real Estate for profiles of the winners after our awards celebration next month. (Click here to see a photo gallery from last year’s Commercial Real Estate Awards program.)

INDIVIDUALS & COMPANIES

Pioneer Award Honoree:

Roger Staubach, JLL

Broker of the Year:

David Davidson Jr. and Edward Bogel, Davidson Bogel Real Estate

Phil Puckett, CBRE

Terry Syler, The Retail Connection

Developer of the Year:

Lucy Billingsley, Billingsley Co.

Toby Grove, KDC

Sam Ware, Dreien Opportunity Partners

Excellence in Design/the Built Environment:

Jerry Merriman, Merriman Anderson/Architects Inc.

Dan Noble, HKS Architects

Cindy Simpson & Steven Upchurch, Gensler

Real Estate Executive of the Year:

Robert Shibuya, Mohr Partners Inc.

Jeff Turner, Duke Realty

Paul Wittorf, Transwestern

DEALS & PROJECTS

Best Commercial Property Sale:

2828 Haskell Ave.

FedEx Office Headquarters at Legacy West

Lake Vista Office Center

Varsity Brands/BSN Sports

Best Community Impact:

Dallas Arboretum’s A Tasteful Place

Factory Six03

Forest Theater

The Statler

Best Hospitality Project:

Cambria Tower Petroleum Dallas

Lifestyle Hotel Campus at Frisco Station

Virgin Hotel

Best Industrial Lease:

S&S Activewear at 35 / 820 at Mercantile Center

Wayfair at 2820 N. Interstate 35 East in Lancaster

Best Industrial Project:

35 / 820 at Mercantile Center

35 Eagle Phase II

Southlink Logistics Center

Westridge Industrial Park

Best Mixed-Use Project:

The Campus at Legacy West

Grandscape

Trammell Crow Center Redevelopment

Best Office Project:

Brinker International Headquarters

Fourteen555

Granite Place at Southlake Town Square

HALL Park Building 17

Pioneer Natural Resources Headquarters

Best Office Lease:

Akin Gump at The Union

Comerica Bank at Comerica Bank Tower

Nationstar Mortgage at Lake Vista Office Center

NTT Data at The Campus at Legacy West

NTT Data at One Legacy West

Best Public-Private Partnership:

Butler Brothers Project

Delta Hotels by Marriott Dallas Allen and Watters Creek Convention Center

The Statler

Best Redevelopment or Renovation:

The Centrum

Corrigan Tower/1900 Pacific

Factory Six03

Trammell Crow Center Redevelopment

Best Retail Deal:

High Point Crossing

Target at Preston Center