Apply Now: D CEO’s 2024–2025 Emerging Women Leadership Network 

D CEO is proud to announce the launch of its 2024–2025 Emerging Women Leadership Network. Beginning in August 2024, this six-month, hybrid personal and professional development program provides unparalleled connections with mentors, peer networks, workshops, and coaching normally reserved for executives at the highest levels. As a woman-owned and led business, it is our investment in the region’s future.

Through EWLN, we provide a resource for companies, large and small, that understand the urgent need to invest in their emerging women talent. According to McKinsey’s 2022 Women in the Workplace Study, “More than 67 percent of women under 30 want to be senior leaders. Companies that don’t act may struggle to recruit and retain the next generation of women leaders.” Leadership development at the start of a woman’s career is a major contributor to more women reaching the C-Suite, and as millennials and Gen Xers begin to assume more leadership responsibilities, they will need to have the resources, networks, and tools to assume more senior positions—and quickly.

We address this need in the unique way that only D CEO can. Through 8+ interactive workshops and in-person events and visibility through our platforms, D CEO’s Emerging Women Leadership Network provides:

In-Person Networking and Panel Discussions : Dynamic networking events and panel discussions, providing opportunities to connect with influential leaders, share experiences, and expand your professional network.

: Dynamic networking events and panel discussions, providing opportunities to connect with influential leaders, share experiences, and expand your professional network. Interactive Workshops : Interactive workshops facilitated by experienced leaders and coaches, delving into crucial topics such as “3 Secrets to Success: Purpose, Presence and Power” with Neena Newberry, Work-Life Integration: Strategies and Tactics, Financial Empowerment for Women, How to Build and Activate Your Network, and much more.

: Interactive workshops facilitated by experienced leaders and coaches, delving into crucial topics such as “3 Secrets to Success: Purpose, Presence and Power” with Neena Newberry, Work-Life Integration: Strategies and Tactics, Financial Empowerment for Women, How to Build and Activate Your Network, and much more. Custom Mentorship Pairing : Participants will be matched with a Dallas executive who will provide guidance, support, and expertise tailored to your specific needs and aspirations.

: Participants will be matched with a Dallas executive who will provide guidance, support, and expertise tailored to your specific needs and aspirations. Member Spotlight : “Member Spotlight” profile featured on D CEO channels, increasing your visibility within the business community.

: “Member Spotlight” profile featured on D CEO channels, increasing your visibility within the business community. Peer Community : Relationships with like-minded, supportive peers across various industries, fostering a collaborative environment for learning, sharing, and support.

: Relationships with like-minded, supportive peers across various industries, fostering a collaborative environment for learning, sharing, and support. Complimentary Tickets and Subscriptions: Complimentary tickets to D CEO events throughout the program duration and receive a two-year subscription to D CEO magazine, providing valuable insights into the local business landscape.

Applications for the 2024-2025 program are open through Wednesday, July 3. You can find all the details, including dates, info session registration, membership benefits, program topics, and pricing here.

Corporate sponsorships and memberships are also available. Please contact [email protected] for more information. We’d love for you to join us.