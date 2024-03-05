Tuesday, March 5, 2024 Mar 5, 2024
68° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Podcasts

Let’s Attempt to Have a Nuanced Conversation About Tim Hardaway and Jason Kidd

Dallas’ sixth man is playing his worst basketball as a Maverick. Everything else isn’t so straightforward—including the choice his head coach must make for what comes next.
By |
Image
Jason Kidd has some tough choices to make about his sixth man. David Butler II, USA Today Sports.

Welcome back to The Only Mavericks podcast!

In this week’s episode, The Athletic’s Tim Cato, StrongSide contributor Austin Ngaruiya, and I start off by revisiting a topic from last week’s show: Tim Hardaway Jr., the current subject of Mavs’ fans ire and a player head coach Jason Kidd recently defended in the media. Just how bad is his slump? Is this as simple as cutting his minutes and moving on? Do the Mavericks really need him to win a title? And is Kidd equipped to solve this and Dallas’ other problems?

Feel free to listen below, and if you’re so inclined, please subscribe and/or leave a review on iTunes or Spotify—turns out that stuff really does help podcasts out!

Happy listening, and we’ll talk to you next time!

Author

Mike Piellucci

Mike Piellucci

View Profile
Mike Piellucci is D Magazine's sports editor. He is a former staffer at The Athletic and VICE, and his freelance…
Dallas Mavericks

Related Articles

Image
Basketball

Let’s Talk About Tim Hardaway Jr. (Plus Other, More Positive Mavs Things)

StrongSide editor Mike Piellucci, The Athletic's Tim Cato, and StrongSide contributor Austin Ngaruiya discuss the sixth man's extended slump and what Dallas could do to address it.
Image
Podcasts

What Questions Must the Mavericks Answer in the Second Half? Let’s Talk About Them!

StrongSide contributor Austin Ngaruiya and The Athletic's Tim Cato discuss the five topics that might define how far this Mavs team goes.
Image
Podcasts

Let’s Talk Some More About the Mavs Trade Deadline (Almost Featuring Kyle Kuzma!)

StrongSide editor Mike Piellucci, The Athletic's Tim Cato, and StrongSide contributor Austin Ngaruiya team up to chat about Dallas' big moves, their impact on the rotation, and the one that got away.
Advertisement