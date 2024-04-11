Mike Mooney Has a New Podcast About ‘The World’s Largest Sex Trafficker’

You guys remember Mike Mooney, right? He used to work at D Magazine. As part of our 50th anniversary romp through the archives, we just reran his “Most Amazing Bowling Story Ever.” Now Mike works for himself, and today he dropped a new nine-episode Audible podcast titled Hold Fast. It’s about Backpage.com, whose origins trace back to Dallas. One of the federal prosecutors who took down the site called it “the world’s largest sex trafficking operation.”

Mike came in from the suburbs (he won’t let us say which one) to talk with us at the Old Monk about covering the trial of Mike Lacey in Phoenix (where the federal courthouse’s exterior is all glass, causing everyone to sweat profusely) and what it was like to produce his first big-time podcast. We had some good laughs. Then we got serious. Then we laughed again.

