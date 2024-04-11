Thursday, April 11, 2024 Apr 11, 2024
59° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Media

Mike Mooney Has a New Podcast About ‘The World’s Largest Sex Trafficker’

His new Audible show, Hold Fast, drops today. It's about Backpage.com.
By |
Image
Mike is known to favor track suits.

You guys remember Mike Mooney, right? He used to work at D Magazine. As part of our 50th anniversary romp through the archives, we just reran his “Most Amazing Bowling Story Ever.” Now Mike works for himself, and today he dropped a new nine-episode Audible podcast titled Hold Fast. It’s about Backpage.com, whose origins trace back to Dallas. One of the federal prosecutors who took down the site called it “the world’s largest sex trafficking operation.”

Mike came in from the suburbs (he won’t let us say which one) to talk with us at the Old Monk about covering the trial of Mike Lacey in Phoenix (where the federal courthouse’s exterior is all glass, causing everyone to sweat profusely) and what it was like to produce his first big-time podcast. We had some good laughs. Then we got serious. Then we laughed again.

Use the player below or your favorite podcatcher. And please, if you use the latter, rate and review EarBurner. It helps with the algorithm.

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

View Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

Related Articles

Image
Dallas History

D Magazine’s 50 Greatest Stories: A Brief History of Cedar Springs

In 1979, the Old Plantation set the stage for what would come.
Image
Media

Audrey Henvey Named Associate Editor of D CEO

The former Star Local Media news editor will lead commercial real estate coverage for D Magazine’s award-winning business title.
Image
Dallas History

D Magazine’s 50 Greatest Stories: The Tragic End of Architect George Dahl’s Life

Architect George Dahl helped build Dallas. But his final years were marked by turmoil and a legal fight with his family.
Advertisement