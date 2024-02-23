What Questions Must the Mavericks Answer in the Second Half? Let’s Talk About Them!

Welcome back to The Only Mavericks podcast, the Dallas Mavericks podcast I co-host with The Athletic’s Tim Cato and StrongSide contributor Austin Ngaruiya.

In this week’s episode, Tim and Austin chat about the questions that will define Dallas’ second half, from the rotation to which playoff teams they best match up against to how Dereck Lively’s impressive rookie campaign translates to the postseason, and much more.

Feel free to listen below, and if you're so inclined, please subscribe and/or leave a review on iTunes or Spotify

Happy listening, and we’ll talk to you next time!

