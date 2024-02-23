Friday, February 23, 2024 Feb 23, 2024
What Questions Must the Mavericks Answer in the Second Half? Let’s Talk About Them!

StrongSide contributor Austin Ngaruiya and The Athletic's Tim Cato discuss the five topics that might define how far this Mavs team goes.
By |
Image
Luka Doncic led Dallas past Phoenix on Thursday. Does that make the Suns a favorable playoff matchup for the Mavs? Kevin Jairaj, USA Today Sports

Welcome back to The Only Mavericks podcast, the Dallas Mavericks podcast I co-host with The Athletic’s Tim Cato and StrongSide contributor Austin Ngaruiya.

In this week’s episode, Tim and Austin chat about the questions that will define Dallas’ second half, from the rotation to which playoff teams they best match up against to how Dereck Lively’s impressive rookie campaign translates to the postseason, and much more.

Feel free to listen below, and if you’re so inclined, please subscribe and/or leave a review on iTunes or Spotify—turns out that stuff really does help podcasts out!

Happy listening, and we’ll talk to you next time!

Mike Piellucci

Mike Piellucci

Mike Piellucci is D Magazine's sports editor. He is a former staffer at The Athletic and VICE, and his freelance…
Dallas Mavericks

