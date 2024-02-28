Let’s Talk About Tim Hardaway Jr. (Plus Other, More Positive Mavs Things)

Welcome back to The Only Mavericks podcast!

In this week’s episode, The Athletic’s Tim Cato, StrongSide contributor Austin Ngaruiya, and I share why we’re cautiously optimistic about Dallas following a win over Phoenix and a loss to Indiana. Then we turn our attention to a far less sunny topic: Tim Hardaway Jr., whose February swoon has us wondering how the Mavs should best address the slumping sharpshooter’s minutes and me comparing him to ex-Rangers reliever Aroldis Chapman.

Feel free to listen below

Happy listening, and we’ll talk to you next time!

