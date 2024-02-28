Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Feb 28, 2024
Basketball

Let’s Talk About Tim Hardaway Jr. (Plus Other, More Positive Mavs Things)

StrongSide editor Mike Piellucci, The Athletic's Tim Cato, and StrongSide contributor Austin Ngaruiya discuss the sixth man's extended slump and what Dallas could do to address it.
Image
Tim Hardaway's shooting slump is causing major problems for the Mavericks. Jerome Miron, USA Today Sports.

Welcome back to The Only Mavericks podcast!

In this week’s episode, The Athletic’s Tim Cato, StrongSide contributor Austin Ngaruiya, and I share why we’re cautiously optimistic about Dallas following a win over Phoenix and a loss to Indiana. Then we turn our attention to a far less sunny topic: Tim Hardaway Jr., whose February swoon has us wondering how the Mavs should best address the slumping sharpshooter’s minutes and me comparing him to ex-Rangers reliever Aroldis Chapman.

Feel free to listen below, and if you’re so inclined, please subscribe and/or leave a review on iTunes or Spotify—turns out that stuff really does help podcasts out!

Happy listening, and we’ll talk to you next time!

Mike Piellucci

Mike Piellucci

Mike Piellucci is D Magazine's sports editor. He is a former staffer at The Athletic and VICE, and his freelance…
Dallas Mavericks

Related Articles

Image
Podcasts

What Questions Must the Mavericks Answer in the Second Half? Let’s Talk About Them!

StrongSide contributor Austin Ngaruiya and The Athletic's Tim Cato discuss the five topics that might define how far this Mavs team goes.
Image
Basketball

The Mavericks Have Their Team For the Stretch Run. Now What?

Taking stock of who could play where, when, as Dallas looks to secure a return to the postseason.
Image
Basketball

The Mavericks Are Raising Ticket Prices Again, and They’d Rather Not Talk About It

We asked the team some questions. We did not get many answers.
