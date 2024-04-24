Dallas Landing the Wings Is the Coup Eric Johnson’s Committee Needed

Sometimes you do, in fact, gotta hand it to them: the Ad Hoc Committee on Professional Sports Recruitment and Retention did their job.

I have expended a good many words on this website pondering the point of said committee beyond bluster and ego buttressing, two subjects Mayor Eric Johnson is well-versed in. That is liable to happen when the most the committee had to show for its nearly two years of existence was gaining a cricket competition and losing the Dallas Open to Frisco. Johnson proffered grand ideas from the jump, of course, but only a little critical thinking was required to poke holes in most of them. What was the point of this boondoggle, exactly?

Now we know: bringing the Wings to Dallas, after the City Council approved a 15-year use agreement for the team to play in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Memorial Arena after the 2025 season. The auditorium is expected to be remodeled as part of the agreement.

This marks the first time a major North Texas sports franchise has changed city addresses since the Cowboys moved from Irving to Arlington in 2009, which is enormous in and of itself. Even more important is understanding that, with the Cowboys and Rangers entrenched in Arlington and FC Dallas similarly camped in Frisco, the Wings were the only pro team the committee could reasonably lure, give or take your capacity to imagine a Dallas Texans revival.

But as I wrote two years ago:

That leaves the Wings, who certainly could use more glamorous digs than what UTA can offer. One problem: why should anyone assume Dallas would be their preferred destination whenever the team does weigh up moving, given that their ownership group just set up Panther City Lacrosse Club, an expansion team in the National Lacrosse League, in Fort Worth? Home to the newly built Dickies Arena?

It turns out Dallas was their preferred destination because the mayor, the committee, and the Dallas Sports Commission took aim at the one attainable asset of its kind and hit the target. And after years of Frisco and Arlington hoovering up one pro sports property after another, that’s well worth commending.

