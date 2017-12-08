The Best Cheap(ish) Gifts from Dallas’ Most Extravagant Store

For some, it doesn’t matter what you get as much as where it came from. And for those, we toured the upscale floors of Forty Five Ten to find the best, most affordable gifts the extravagant store has to offer. Cheap is relative term, of course (thus the “ish”). But when a store’s wares include a $60,000 crystal chandelier, a designer card case for under $300 doesn’t seem so excessive.

As you’ll notice, Forty Five Ten doesn’t sell many of their giftable items online, and anyway, shopping the downtown store in person is quite the experience. Our advice for penny pinchers: grab the most inexpensive glass of Prosecco available, start in the gift-y area under the stairs, then work your way up to the Assouline room where you’ll find tons of coffee table books under $100. Here, our list of little luxuries to look out for on the way, with a few extreme indulgences sprinkled in.