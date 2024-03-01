20 Gorgeous Coffee Table Books with Dallas Authors

No matter your interior design style, a hardcover coffee table book adds a personal touch to any space. Much like art framed on your walls, coffee table books encapsulate your interests and inspiration, be it modern architecture, traditional style, or lavish tablescapes. Plus, flipping through the pages can help bring your style to life. If you love shopping local and are looking to build your forever style, there is a wealth of books at your fingertips with Dallas ties—from local designers and publishers in our city to authors who call North Texas home.

A Loving Table: Creating Memorable Gatherings by Kimberly Schlegel Whitman and Shelley Johnstone Paschke After sending out your dinner party invitation, you might find yourself wondering how to become the host with the most. Explore the traditions of 34 tastemakers across the country, as they become your guide on how best to entertain at home. Buy Now An American in Provence by Jamie Beck Dreaming of a trip to Provence? Immerse yourself in a collection of portrait, scenic, and still-life photography by award-winning photographer and Arlington native Jamie Beck. The book captures the scenic beauty and lifestyle in the French countryside. Buy Now Beauty By Design by Ginger Curtis Your home can be a beautiful representation of who you are. Find out how you can make your space a personal sanctuary, and appreciate the beauty of what you have created, through the advice of Ginger Curtis, local designer and founder of Urbanology Designs. Buy Now Change Your Home, Change Your Life With Color: What’s Your Color Story? by Moll Anderson Local interior designer Moll Anderson dives into what color can change about your space and your life in her 2017 book. Color doesn’t just brighten or breathe life into a room. It has the power to impact your mood and your overall well-being. Buy Now Dallas Modern by Dallas Architecture Forum Take a tour through our city’s most coveted modern homes in Dallas Modern. The book features a collection of over 280 images depicting sophisticated architecture around town. Plus, read essays from internationally recognized and locally acclaimed architecture experts. Buy Now Distinctly Modern Interiors by Emily Summers Presenting a range of homes built in different styles, Emily Summers incorporates her signature modernist design through art and furnishings to transform every space. If you are looking to modernize your traditional home, embrace minimalism, or build your own modern collection, this book will be your guide. Buy Now Droese Raney X Design by Droese Raney Architecture and Ian Volner Though you might not know it, you have probably walked through the interior design and architecture of Droese Raney’s studio somewhere across Dallas. With an impressive list of clients in North Texas, the team is ushering in its 50th year with a book showcasing its most prized work. Buy Now French Refreshed by Betty Lou Phillips While grandiose French-inspired design might add luxury to your space, simplicity and elegance are more aligned with the times. Local designer Betty Lou Phillips tells all on how you can embody both extravagance and elegance in your home design. Buy Now Interiors For Collectors by John Phifer Marrs We all collect something. Be that stamps, books, fine china, or other odds and ends, displaying your collection in your home can tell a part of your story. Interiors For Collectors by local designer John Marrs can help you find the best and most beautiful ways to display your collections in your home, from framing them on your walls to organizing them on your shelves. Buy Now Miron Crosby: Custom Boot Design by Miron Crosby Take a look back at the history of the Dallas boot brand as you flip through the pages of its new coffee table book. The tome features imagery from past editorial shoots as well as a recollection of the custom boots the brand has created for clients over the years. Buy Now Return to Pretty: Giving New Life to Traditional Style by Caitlin Wilson If you are looking to add some “Grandmillennial” details to your home décor, Caitlin Wilson’s new book shares her take on how to freshen up classic, traditional style with warmth and florals. Buy Now The Organized Home for New Parents by Ria Safford Big changes come after bringing your new baby home. Learn how to adjust to welcoming a teeny, tiny human into your space with organization hacks, space arrangement tips, advice on all the necessities, and more behind the cover of this coffee table book, whose author was named a 2023 Best of Big D winner. Buy Now

Get the books above, too:

Hocker: 2005-2020 Landscapes by Hocker and Helen Thompson, hockerdesign.com

Glamorous Rooms by Jan Showers, shop.janshowers.com

Glamorous Living by Jan Showers, shop.janshowers.com

Glamorous Retreats by Jan Showers, shop.janshowers.com

The Well Adorned Home: Making Luxury Livable by Cathy Kincaid, cathy-kincaid.com

The Defined Dish by Alex Snodgrass, amazon.com

Parties Around a Punch Bowl by Kimberly Whitman, amazon.com

Wanderlust by Michelle Nussbaumer, michellenussbaumer.com