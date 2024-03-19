Medical City Children’s Hospital Expands Pediatric Emergency Room and Beacon Behavioral Partners Grows in Texas

Medical City Children’s Hospital recently unveiled its newly renovated pediatric emergency room. With a $3.1 million investment, the expansion adds 2,000 square feet of space and features an upgraded waiting area, discharge lounge, and improved patient flow. These enhancements prioritize a comforting environment for young patients and families, distinct from the adult emergency room. This project is part of Medical City Healthcare’s ongoing $1.7 billion investment over five years in capital improvements, including facility expansions and cutting-edge technology upgrades.

Beacon Behavioral Partners (BBP), a leading provider of behavioral health support services, has expanded its reach across the Southeastern United States and into Texas. Established in 1998 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, BBP joined forces with Dallas-based Latticework Capital Management in 2021 to facilitate this expansion. With LCM’s extensive healthcare transaction experience and over $400 million in assets under management, BBP now oversees practices in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Texas. Partner clinics benefit from access to a network of over 400 skilled staff members, including psychiatrists, psychologists, nurse practitioners, and therapists. Beacon will build on the nine-partner expansion in 2024 as BBP further establishes its national presence, streamlining the management of private practices and enhancing patient care.

For the first time in its 105-year history, Cook Children’s Medical Center secured a $2.3 million research grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke at the National Institutes of Health. Led by Director of Neuroscience Research at Cook Children’s Christos Papadelis, the Neurosciences Research Center will employ advanced imaging techniques funded by the grant to pinpoint seizure origins in children with drug-resistant epilepsy. This prestigious grant reflects academic excellence and will enhance epilepsy diagnosis and treatment for the nearly 500,000 affected children nationwide.

UT Southwestern immunologist and longtime Microbiology Chair Dr. Jonathan W. Uhr passed away on Feb. 15 at 96. Dr. Uhr, Professor Emeritus of Immunology at UTSW, significantly contributed to cancer research, pioneering early detection techniques and advancing treatments. His leadership at UT Southwestern elevated the Department of Microbiology to global prominence. Notable achievements include his role in developing RhoGam and commercializing a test for detecting circulating tumor cells, recognized as a top medical innovation by the Cleveland Clinic in 2009. Dr. Uhr’s legacy extends beyond his research, having served in leadership positions in various scientific organizations. He leaves a lasting impact on the field of immunology and cancer research.

How does this article make you feel? 0 0 0 0 0 0

Get the D CEO Healthcare Newsletter Stay informed with a detailed weekly report on DFW’s evolving healthcare industry.