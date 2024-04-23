Methodist Charlton Names New CEO and Steward Offloads Five More Hospitals for $1.1 Billion

Methodist Health System has named Michael Stewart as the new president of Methodist Charlton Medical Center. A Florida native and veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Stewart will begin the latest chapter of his 20-year career in healthcare on May 21, following six years as chief executive officer of Saline Health System in Arkansas. Stewart started his career in healthcare in 2004 with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, working in various administrative roles before moving on to Tennessee-based Community Health Systems. That 12-year stint culminated in his being named CEO of Navarro Regional Hospital in Corsicana, Texas. He received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Texas A&M University and a master’s in business administration from the University of Texas at Austin. He served in the U.S. Air Force, achieving the rank of captain and putting his engineering skills to use overseeing a variety of construction projects.

Medical Properties Trust, a major hospital real estate owner, has sold five Steward Health Care-operated Utah hospitals for approximately $1.1 billion in cash. As first reported in Becker’s Hospital Review, this follows the recent sale of facilities in California and New Jersey to Prime Healthcare for $350 million. The Utah hospitals were leased to Catholic Health Initiatives Colorado and will now be managed by Centura Health. Medical Properties Trust retained a 25% interest in the sale, with the remaining 75% sold to a real estate investment firm for $886 million. The sale generated immediate cash proceeds of around $1.1 billion for Medical Properties Trust, which will be used to reduce debt and for corporate purposes. Additionally, Catholic Health Initiatives Colorado has the option to purchase the leased real estate at fair market value in the future. Medical Properties Trust’s cash basis portfolio for Steward stands at $3.5 billion, according to recent financial reports.

Eulanie Lashley is the new president and CEO of Texas Health Hospital Mansfield, a joint venture between AdventHealth and Texas Health Resources. Lashley will report to the president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Southwest Region, Penny Johnson . Lashley holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Andrews University and a Master of Business Administration from Southern Illinois University. With a background in finance and operations, she has demonstrated strong leadership skills throughout her career. Previously, Lashley served as vice president and COO for AdventHealth Apopka, where she played a key role in community engagement, team building, and overseeing strategic initiatives. Her accomplishments include leading a hospital expansion project and enhancing patient care services. With a career spanning over a decade with AdventHealth, Lashley’s expertise and dedication to healthcare make her a valuable addition to Texas Health Hospital Mansfield.

Ernst & Young LLP has recognized Luke Hejl, CEO of TimelyCare, as a finalist for the Entrepreneur of The Year® 2024 Southwest Award. This prestigious award, now in its 38th year, celebrates bold leaders who reshape industries and impact lives. Over the past four decades, the program has recognized entrepreneurs who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors. Hejl, a visionary leader, has led TimelyCare to continual growth, consistently ranking among Fort Worth’s fastest-growing companies. This marks his second consecutive year as an Entrepreneur Of The Year finalist. Selected by an independent panel of judges, candidates were evaluated based on their long-term value creation, entrepreneurial drive, and societal impact. Hejl’s achievements include numerous regional accolades and recognition for his innovative approach to healthcare, which includes remote care for higher education students.

Healthcare Highways, a leading medical provider network, has announced its sponsorship of the 2024 CJ CUP Byron Nelson’s official Wednesday Pro-Am as the title sponsor. As a Premiere Partner sponsor of the event, Healthcare Highways reaffirms its commitment to supporting premier golf tournaments. The Healthcare Highways Pro-Am is a prestigious event where top PGA TOUR pros are paired with amateurs, creating an exciting and competitive atmosphere. Chris Wilson, Chief Revenue Officer of Healthcare Highways, expressed pride in sponsoring the tournament, highlighting the partnership with The Salesmanship Club and the Momentous Institute. Both organizations are dedicated to improving mental health, aligning with Healthcare Highways’ mission to provide high-quality healthcare and value to individuals. The CJ CUP Byron Nelson is known for its charitable impact, with proceeds benefiting the Momentous Institute, a nonprofit in Dallas specializing in family-based mental health services.

Get the D CEO Healthcare Newsletter Stay informed with a detailed weekly report on DFW’s evolving healthcare industry.