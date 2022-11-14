Tuesday, November 15, 2022 Nov 15, 2022
Education

New Podcast: Meet Melissa Chessher, SMU’s New Journalism Boss

After nearly 20 years away from Dallas, the journalist is back and ready to get the kids to class.
Image
Professor Chessher takes Roscoe Holiday for a walk. The cat was named after a relative who was a Texas Ranger.

D Magazine readers may recognize the name Melissa Chessher from the November issue. Her column, titled “It’s Always Sunny in Dallas,” chronicled her return to Dallas from Syracuse, where she was the chair, professor and interim associate dean at Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. At SMU, she’s effectively leading the journalism department and sports a more direct title: the Belo Foundation Distinguished Chair in Journalism.

She also goes way back with Tim Rogers, who worked with her at American Way, the now-grounded in-flight magazine for American Airlines. Expect a spirited chat that eventually digs into some interesting questions about the state of journalism in North Texas and beyond.

It sure sounds like SMU’s journalism students are in good hands. Listen below.

