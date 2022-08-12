Leading Off (8/12/22)

Mark Cuban Targeted by Crypto Lawsuit. A class-action suit filed in Florida accuses the Mavs owner and others of fleecing investors with the crypto platform Voyager Digital, which recently entered bankruptcy. If I look smug, it’s because all my money is in Beanie Babies.

OMG! Cowboys-vs-Broncos Fracas! This is the part of the preseason where we’ve all gotten so bored with watching players practice that when they get chippy with each other, it’s huge news.

Good News for Oncor Acreage at White Rock. Remember when Oncor laid waste to about 7 acres of the Old Fish Hatchery Nature Area back in October of 2020? The DMN’s Sharon Grigsby has a follow-up. She talked to some nature lovers, and things are looking better.

Gov. Greg Abbott Visits South Dallas School. He went to the private King’s Academy to talk about school vouchers and say other stuff.

OnlyFans Model Kills Boyfriend. Courtney Clenney stabbed Christian “Toby” Obumseli and killed him. It happened in Florida in April. Honestly, the connection to North Texas is pretty thin. Obumseli lived in Miami with Clenney, but he was from Plano. The story involves the phrase “OnlyFans model,” though, so every media outlet here is duty bound to mention it. Now there’s elevator surveillance video of the couple fighting two months before the killing.

