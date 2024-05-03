Leading Off (5/3/24)

Fair Park First CEO Is Out. We don’t know whether Brian Luallen was forced out or resigned on his own, but the nonprofit responsible for managing fundraising and operations at Fair Park is now without a leader. We broke the story two weeks ago that Luallen had advocated for an audit of the managing partner’s finances, basically alleging that fundraising dollars had been used inappropriately. Watch this one closely.

Zoning Proposal Punts Industry from Floral Farms. Floral Farms is the southern Dallas neighborhood that once held Shingle Mountain, and they’ve been fighting for their community ever since. The City Plan Commission this week approved a zoning change that would eliminate heavy industry but still allow some light industrial uses. The neighborhood would like to see all industry pushed out.

Opal Lee Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom. The 97-year-old Fort Worth lifer is one of 19 recipients of the award this year, following her work to make Juneteenth a national holiday. This is the highest civilian honor, and Lee, who has spent her life advocating for racial justice and the recognition of our country’s history, couldn’t be more worthy.

Mavs, Stars Have Big Games Tonight. The Mavericks tip off at 8:30 p.m. The Stars hit the ice at 9 p.m. I don’t have links for you, just hope. Both are up 3-2 and can close their series out.