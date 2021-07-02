Local News
Boy Scouts of America Reaches $850 Million Settlement
It is hemorrhaging money and members.
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner July 2, 2021 11:13 am
Irving-based Boy Scouts of America has reached an $850 million settlement with some 84,000 sexual abuse survivors. Meanwhile, ABC News reported two days ago that BSA has lost more than half its membership in recent years. In 2019, the organization had about 1.97 million members; court records indicate that number now stands at about 762,000.
