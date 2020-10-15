Robocalls Target Councilwoman Paula Blackmon

Good citizens of District 9, beware the telephonic trickeration currently afoot. A robocall has surfaced that is taking aim at Councilwoman Paula Blackmon. The spoofed caller ID, with a 670 exchange, indicates the call is coming from City Hall; obviously that’s not the case. Blackmon says she has heard from two constituents who have received the call, and the city of Dallas has filed an FCC complaint. If you happen to get such a call, here’s how you can report it. Here’s a recording of the call. Transcript:

The City Council of Dallas just voted to approve the 2021 budget. Your council member, Paula Blackmon, is very proud of her vote to cut $7 million from the police overtime budget. She does this because she values you, the average common citizen. Ordinary hardworking middle-class and lower-class people such as yourself should feel happy about her vote for racial equality. Thank you for your continued support of Paula Blackmon.

Someone who works in politics tells me that such calls can be commissioned for about 3 cents per phone number. I’ve got 5 bucks and a plan to have some fun. You’ll pardon me. I have a script to write.