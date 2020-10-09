Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Game Face / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)

Local News

Mark Cuban Shares Update On Delonte West

He's looking good — and on horseback.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner October 9, 2020 1:36 pm

At the end of September, if you recall, Mavs proprietor Mark Cuban convinced Delonte West to meet him at a gas station so he could pick him up. West had been having a hard time of it, and was out on the street. Again. He’s been having a hard time of it.

That was the first step. The next: getting him into rehab. Now Cuban has passed along a photo of West at that rehab facility, and he already looks so much better. A long road ahead, obviously, but this is one piece of good news.

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments