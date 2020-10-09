Mark Cuban Shares Update On Delonte West

At the end of September, if you recall, Mavs proprietor Mark Cuban convinced Delonte West to meet him at a gas station so he could pick him up. West had been having a hard time of it, and was out on the street. Again. He’s been having a hard time of it.

That was the first step. The next: getting him into rehab. Now Cuban has passed along a photo of West at that rehab facility, and he already looks so much better. A long road ahead, obviously, but this is one piece of good news.