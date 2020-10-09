Local News
Mark Cuban Shares Update On Delonte West
He's looking good — and on horseback.
At the end of September, if you recall, Mavs proprietor Mark Cuban convinced Delonte West to meet him at a gas station so he could pick him up. West had been having a hard time of it, and was out on the street. Again. He’s been having a hard time of it.
That was the first step. The next: getting him into rehab. Now Cuban has passed along a photo of West at that rehab facility, and he already looks so much better. A long road ahead, obviously, but this is one piece of good news.
Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West . A long, long , long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support. pic.twitter.com/555twAEVDP
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 9, 2020
