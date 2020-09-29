Mark Cuban Working to Help Delonte West; He’s Now in Rehab

Photos and sightings of former Mavs (and Celtics and Cavs and Texas Legends) guard Delonte West have popped up over the past couple of years, in Houston and other cities — on the street, apparently homeless, usually in some level of distress (unsurprisingly). The first I remember was maybe a couple of years ago, and he was clearly off Central, somewhere north of 635. I went looking but couldn’t find him. Another one turned up a few days ago, again in Dallas, and apparently Mavs owner Mark Cuban went looking for him, too.

He found him.

TMZ first reported Cuban convinced West to meet and and ESPN’s Tim MacMahon confirmed that Cuban picked him up and put him in a hotel while he works with West’s family on next steps. I hope he is able to get back up on his feet.

UPDATE: The Athletic’s Shams Charania just reported that West reunited with his mother in Dallas yesterday and he has checked into rehab in Florida.