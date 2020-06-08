Leading Off (06/08/2020)

Tenth Day of Protests Against Police Brutality. There were rallies and marches in the Cedars, downtown, Fair Park, and Deep Ellum, joining protests across the country over the weekend, including in places like Vidor.

Eleven Straight Days of 200-Plus New Coronavirus Cases. Sunday there were 263 new cases and two deaths. The countywide total now stands at 12,093 cases. We are on the verge of tipping into dangerous territory.

City Council Chaos. Catch up on “the worst council meeting in a decade.” Can Mayor Eric Johnson unify City Hall?

Oh, and It’s Getting Hotter. Super. Be careful out there, everyone.