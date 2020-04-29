A Reminder: Call 911 If You’re Having a Medical Emergency

When the coronavirus pandemic began, the messaging from the medical community was clear: if you’re having symptoms, call your doctor. Call. Don’t go to the emergency room. And get guidance before going into the doctor’s office. This was new and fluid and highly contagious. And it is still those things, but there are safety protocols in place at hospitals to make it as safe as possible for anyone needing emergency services.

Some haven’t gotten that note. Earlier in the week, I dialed Dr. Mark Casanova, the head of the Dallas County Medical Society, for comment about the governor’s plan to reopen the economy. After we finished chatting, I asked if there was anything else he’d like to discuss. He told me that people were having stroke symptoms and not calling 911. Our Will Maddox wrote about this earlier in the week: ERs were getting more patients dead on arrival (like, 54 percent more) in 2020 than 2019. Overall ambulance transport was down 30 percent.

This is happening elsewhere, too. Boston’s emergency physicians reported drops of about 40 percent in ER visits. Texas Health Resources issued an alert about this issue, urging patients to not hesitate to call in an emergency. Here’s what Casanova wanted to leave you with: