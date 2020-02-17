Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 40

On this Monday morning, I bring you one of the most boneheaded sidewalks in all of Dallas. It’s a sidewalk to nowhere, disembodied from both the nearby shopping center and the Santa Fe Trail bridge that shoots above it. White Rock Creek Trail is about a quarter mile away and eventually connects with the Santa Fe. Maybe this sidewalk could’ve been an exit for folks from the Trail?

Shouts out to our Will Maddox, who took this photo.