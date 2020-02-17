Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
The sidewalk to nowhere, on Garland Road near the Santa Fe Trail. (Photo by Will Maddox)

Urban Design

Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 40

A sidewalk to nowhere!

By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner February 17, 2020 11:02 am

On this Monday morning, I bring you one of the most boneheaded sidewalks in all of Dallas. It’s a sidewalk to nowhere, disembodied from both the nearby shopping center and the Santa Fe Trail bridge that shoots above it. White Rock Creek Trail is about a quarter mile away and eventually connects with the Santa Fe. Maybe this sidewalk could’ve been an exit for folks from the Trail?

The sidewalk to nowhere, on Garland Road near the Santa Fe Trail. (Photo by Will Maddox)

Shouts out to our Will Maddox, who took this photo.

Send your photo evidence of Dallas hating pedestrians to [email protected]. For more in this series, go here.

