A Very Confusing Report on the Tobolowsky Murder

Attentive readers will recall the Jamie Thompson story D Magazine published in 2017 about the murder of noted Dallas attorney Ira Tobolowsky. Someone attacked him in his North Dallas house and set him on fire. Well, Ginger Allen and the I-Team at Channel 11 BROKE SOME BIG NEWS ABOUT THE CASE LAST NIGHT. Their headline: “‘Horror-Movie Style Letter’ Is ‘100% Confession’ in Murder of Dallas Lawyer, Family Says.” Except not really. The letter in question isn’t new. The family got it, from what I can tell, three years ago. And the family acknowledges that the guy who wrote it didn’t kill their father. So I’m not sure what’s happening here, beyond the fact that Ginger Allen IS GOING TO KEEP ASKING QUESTIONS.

It was a tragic murder. I understand the family’s desire to keep attention on the fact that it remains unsolved. But this I-Team report is nutty.