Today Is the Last Day to Make Your Voice Heard on I-345

You may have heard by now that TxDOT has begun its long-awaited feasibility study on the future of I-345, Dallas’ connector highway that reaches from Central to I-45, disconnecting the neighborhoods of downtown and Deep Ellum in the process. The first phase is gathering public input. To that end, there have been three public meetings. State Sen. Royce West commandeered the first, in South Dallas (read about that here). The second was at CityPlace Tower. Third was downtown (find our coverage here). And then last week, we gathered a few smart people at our office to talk it out with beer and cheese (read about that one—and catch the video—here).

With all the activity, it’s still not too late to make your opinion known. Consider this your reminder post: Today is your last day to take TxDOT’s survey or email your thoughts to [email protected] As far as I know, there are no rules against surveying over a nice glass of egg nog.

And this has been your last post about I-345 this decade.