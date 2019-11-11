Why Were We Being Shown Coach K’s Thoughts on Dak Prescott’s Face?

During the Cowboys-Vikings game last night on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, there was a curious interruption that, as far as I can tell, was never properly explained. Al Michaels threw it to a video clip, seemingly filmed for this occasion, of Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, aka Coach K, aka a noted bad person, talking about how Dak Prescott has “the face of a winner.” That was basically the entire point of the clip. Some questions:

What connection do the Cowboys have to Duke other than Jason Garrett likes going to their games with some of his players? A Duke coach talking about a Cowboys QB — could they not have gotten a Lakers center or Yankees shortstop in the mix so we could hit for the frontrunner-fan cycle? If you granted the wish of a mouse (or rat) and allowed that mouse (or rat) to become human, would that mouse (or rat) not look exactly like Mike Krzyzewski? Do you remember when Krzyzewski bailed out of a losing season to have back surgery or something and so all of his losses ended up on the plate of the assistant coach who took over? (I do, by the way.) Why is Coach K (tired of typing his last name) the authority on winning faces? Good jumpshot, OK. Proper defensive stance, sure. Winning faces? Why? Because he’s won some titles and led USA Basketball for a bit? Do you remember Cherokee Parks? Former Mavs first-round pick, played for Coach K at Duke, won a title in 1992. Would you say he has the face of a winner?

8. Seriously, what was that?