Add Sarah Lamb to the list of District 9 residents aiming to replace outgoing Councilman Mark Clayton. Lamb has been involved in the heated local debate over the intersection at Garland, Grand, and Gaston. She throws her name in the hat as a candidate focused on stabilizing the city’s police and fire departments, improving road maintenance, getting better engagement for the I-30 expansion, and preserving and maintaining her district’s greatest asset, White Rock Lake.

“I am eager to engage with my neighbors on a range of issues,” she says in an announcement. “I believe an open process that invites citizen voices to the conversation always produces a better result.”

That makes four people vying to be the voice of White Rock. Lamb faces Paul Sims, formerly of the Parks Board, Paula Blackmon, former chief of staff to Mayor Mike Rawlings, and Erin Moore, chief of staff to Dallas County Commissioner Theresa Daniel.