Let’s Take a Peek at the Early Fundraising Numbers for Dallas Mayor

The candidates are piling up in this pivotal race to be Dallas’ next mayor. Half of them announced bids before we ticked over to 2019. Due to campaign finance reporting requirements, that means that this week, we got a first look at how some candidates are faring in their efforts to raise money. Let’s have a look.

Albert Black, businessman from Oak Cliff

Started raising money: July 1

Raised: $277,643

Spent: $138,070.44

In the bank: $131,322.56

Mike Ablon, developer known for work in the Design District

Started raising money: November 21

Raised: $104,450

Spent: $65,836.12

Loaned himself: $100,000

In the bank: $138,613.88

Regina Montoya, lawyer and former Hillary Clinton aide

Started raising money: November 28

Raised: $85,675

Spent: $30,610

Loaned herself: $101,000

In the bank: $154,087.82

Larry Casto, former city attorney

Started raising money: December 3

Raised: $30,500

Spent: $4,999

Loaned himself: $50,000

In the bank: $0

Lynn McBee, philanthropist

Started raising money: December 7

Raised: $257,925

Spent: $3,055

In the Bank: $254,869

Of note: The city secretary’s office couldn’t give me an explanation for the weird math going on in Casto’s numbers. I haven’t heard back from his campaign on the matter. (Update: Casto withdrew his candidacy on Friday.)

Also of note: Albert Black has raised a lot of money.

Also also of note: Lynn McBee has raised a lot of money, too—almost the same amount as Black except she did it in three and a half weeks (all the above numbers reflect totals at the end of 2018).

The candidates who announced in 2019 and therefore haven’t had to file a report are Dallas ISD Trustee Miguel Solis, North Oak Cliff City Councilman Scott Griggs, former State Rep. Jason Villalba, former 2016 presidential candidate—albeit a very minor one—Alyson Kennedy, and resident Miguel Patino.