Reducing the Urban Heat Island in Dallas

In the September issue of D Magazine, we told you about a study that looked at the urban heat island effect in Dallas, how many lives it likely costs us, and what the Texas Trees Foundation is doing to help. Well, over the holiday break, the Arizona Republic published this lengthy story (with video!) about the whole affair, after their reporters spent some time roaming around South Oak Cliff, watching folks from the Texas Trees Foundation do their work. The story is worth your time. So is the effort to plant more trees.