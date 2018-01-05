View Issue Subscribe

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
CAN YOU FEEL IT? Average daily high temperatures during 2011’s warm months

Nature and Environment

Reducing the Urban Heat Island in Dallas

How about we plant some trees around this joint?

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner January 5, 2018 10:08 am

In the September issue of D Magazine, we told you about a study that looked at the urban heat island effect in Dallas, how many lives it likely costs us, and what the Texas Trees Foundation is doing to help. Well, over the holiday break, the Arizona Republic published this lengthy story (with video!) about the whole affair, after their reporters spent some time roaming around South Oak Cliff, watching folks from the Texas Trees Foundation do their work. The story is worth your time. So is the effort to plant more trees.

Comments

  • Jim Schermbeck

    A shame we have to read an Arizona paper to get Dallas environmental news.

    • The DMN did do an editorial on this after Texas Trees released the study, but yes. The story out of Arizona seems like it should have been written by someone in Dallas.