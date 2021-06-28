D CEO Named Country’s Top Regional Business Magazine

Last Wednesday was a big day for D Magazine’s business title. After hosting our sixth annual Women’s Leadership Symposium (be watching for an online recap), we learned that D CEO was named the nation’s best regional business magazine in the 2021 Editorial Excellence Awards.

Presented by the Alliance of Area Business Publishers, the awards are like the Oscars of our industry.

Judges from the University of Missouri School of Journalism cited D CEO’s “inspired, dedicated writers and editors” and “stellar design.” They also lauded the magazine’s “engrossing, useful, and timely features” and diversity in story selection, recognizing our mission to represent the diverse leaders who keep DFW’s economy humming.

Our rock star design director, Hamilton Hedrick, picked up four awards: bronze for Best Feature Layout, Silver for Best Overall Design, and golds for Best Use of Photography and Illustrations and Best Cover (from April 2020). Judges praised Hedrick’s “sophisticated and contemporary” work.

On the editorial side, D CEO won a gold award in the Best Recurring Feature category for Pursuits; a series judges deemed an “exceptional experience” that revealed the “unpredictable, eye-opening, and thoroughly entertaining” personal side of Dallas-Fort Worth business leaders. (Don’t we know it.) Entries included a story about tarot card-reading attorney David Coale, rock guitarist, and tech pioneer Vanessa Ogle, and ultradistance triathlon national champ Jeff Dorrill.

D CEO’s solid showing in the Editorial Excellence Awards was the result of a group effort. Along with Hamilton and former Managing Editor Brandon J. Call, I’m grateful to our small but mighty editorial team—Managing Editor Will Maddox, Online Managing Editor, Bianca R. Montes, Associate Editor Kelsey J. Vanderschoot, and Assistant Editor Ben Swanger—and to the DFW business leaders who share their stories with us.