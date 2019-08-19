Weekday Round-Up, 8/19 through 8/21: A Local Music Guide

This week is a good time to get out of the house and see some shows with local flavor. If you haven’t yet acquainted yourself with the Dallas music scene, let this list be your guiding light for a fun and unusual time out on the town.

Monday brings the return of Avant To Leave This Planet: A Weirdo Variety Show at Tradewinds Social Club. The recurring event has become an exciting experimental space for local artists and musicians. This week, talents include Ely Sellers, Dante Martinez, Kenneth Kemp, Lei Lei Lashawn, Stefan Gonzalez, Maggie Smith, and Deanee. Mallory McCall hosts and DJ EV will be spinning. Doors open at 9 and the show starts at 9:45 p.m. It’s free but donations are welcomed.

Also on Monday, RBC hosts Outward Bound Mixtape Sessions, another experimental music shindig. This session will feature Orenda (progressive/post rock), Crossed (hardcore), Heel Turn (dark hardcore), Masster (experimental), and CDRW (experimental synth). That kicks off at 9:30 p.m.

Sailing Neptune, a Plano-based classic rock band inspired by the likes of Queen and Rush, celebrates the release of its Volume 1 EP on Wednesday at Checkered Past Winery. They’ll be joined by Native Fox, Thieves of Sunrise, and Golden Week. The party goes from 7-9:30 p.m.

Finally, Sandaga 813 is hosting a musical battle for the ages: Beyoncé vs. Rihanna. RC & The Gritz will perform music from both of the artist’s catalogues, and DJ Jay Clipp and DJ KMOR will also be in the mix. Tickets start at $10.

For more weekday fun, including everything from Gossip Girl trivia to IPA Week, check our Things To Do page.