Weekday Round-Up: Jazz, Cocktail Classes, and ArtCultivation

Happy July 29, and happy day of birth to my Dad, my brother-in-law Carlos, and my late grandma, Evelyn. You guys all having the same birthday makes it easy to remember, and I appreciate that.

It’s looking like a quiet week in Dallas. Tonight’s the season finale of The Bachelorette, so there will more than likely be a watch party at Steam Theory Brewing, Chris Harrison’s bar, which I still believe should be a wine bar called The Final Rosé. (If any FrontRow readers know Chris Harrison, please share with him my brilliant business idea.)

If you’re not emotionally invested in The Bachelorette, you could take your Monday in a different direction and stop by The Balcony Club tonight. There’s Happy Hour with the Willis Duo (jazz) from 6-8 p.m., and an entertainers showcase at 9:30 p.m.

Other happenings this week include screenings from the 48 Hour Film Project, a challenge where filmmakers have two days to turn ideas into shorts. You can see half the films on Tuesday at the Angelika.

On Wednesday, there’s a cocktail class at The French Room (which we just named Dallas’ best hotel bar), Art Cultivation, a variety art show, at 723 Fort Worth Avenue, and a concert with Wonderland and RC & The Gritz at Sandaga 813.

For the full lineup of this week’s activities, see our Things To Do page.